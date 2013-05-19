Kanye West Unveils Yeezus Artwork [PHOTO]

In light of this past week, it’s safe to say that Kanye West is back. His sixth studio album, Yeezus, is officially on the way, and today we receive the latest bit of Yeezy Season news with a preview of the official album packaging.

Photos of what looked to be the project’s artwork surfaced on Instagram last night. Less than 24 hours later, KanyeWest.com confirms those rumors. The LP’s cover features a severed gold bust, half of which is covered by red tape that reads “Yeezus.”

This announcement follows West’s appearance on Saturday Night Live late last evening, where he performed a song reportedly titled “Black Skinhead” and followed up with the previously heard “New Slaves.”

Recent events infer that CDQ of one of the aforementioned records will be available sooner than later. Yeezus releases June 18 and is available for pre-order on West’s website. See the artsy cover below.

—

Photo: Saturday Night Live