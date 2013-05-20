The 20 Most Hilarious Pics From The Drake “No New Friends” Meme [PHOTOS]

This weekend proved once again that the Internets has no concept of chill. That now infamous behind the scenes photo of Drake in a Dada Supreme shorts set was pasted into various photos to hilarious affect all weekend, and the slander is still going.

The meme of Drake striking a pose in his black Timberlands, shorts, sunglasses and gold chains getting placed into ridiculous settings caught fire, with the YMCMB rapper getting treated like Where’s Waldo? across the web. Swimming pools, the wrestling ring, the basketball court even a damn roller skating rink; any and everything was fair game.

It got to the point where people didn’t even bother trying to make the situation feasible. Drake on the moon, yo?

Our favorites so far, Drizzy getting crossed up by Allen Iverson or replacing the Jumpman logo on the Air Jordan 11. Check out of the best Drake photo mash ups in the gallery.

Photos: Derick G, Instagram

