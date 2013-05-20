Kanye West & J. Cole Dropping New Albums On Same Day

It’s going to be G.O.O.D. Music versus Roc Nation on Tuesday, June 18. Kanye West and J. Cole will be dropping their new albums, Yeezus and Born Sinner, respectively, on the same day.

Yeezy revealed the artwork for his new album over the weekend, all but confirming a previously cryptic tweet of “June Eighteen” as his album’s release date. Cole’s sophomore album was previously scheduled to drop on June 25. However, the project’s release has been pushed up a week.

The North Carolina native explained the move via Twitter while sharing the standard and deluxe edition album cover artwork. “Kanye West is one of the greatest artists of our generation,” he tweeted. “Which is exactly why I’m moving my release date up. Born Sinner June 18th.”

The “Power Trip” rapper’s move gives some breathing room to fellow Roc Nation family member Wale, whose new The Gifted album is out June 25. Also worth noting is that Mac Miller’s new album, Watching Movies With The Sound Off, is in stores June 18, too.

Either way, it should be a great summer for Hip-Hop fans.

Photo: AP

