J. Cole Says He “Worked Too Hard” To Drop His Album A Week After Kanye West’s

Is J. Cole moving the release date of his new album, Born Sinner, up a week to drop the same day as Kanye West’s latest project, Yeezus, foolhardy or a smart play? No matter your opinion, the Roc Nation rapper is confident he made the right decision.

Cole said competing with Yeezy for the hard earned cash of fans on Tuesday, June 18 was a matter of not becoming an afterthought a week later. “I’m not going to sit [here]… I worked too hard to come a week later after Kanye West drops an amazing album,” Cole told Billboard‘s The Juice blog. “It’d be like, ‘Oh and J.Cole dropped too, a week later.’ Nah. I’m going to go see him on that date. He’s the greatest. So it’s like, I’m a competitor by nature so it was instant, it wasn’t even a thought.”

But, don’t think the “Power Trip” rapper is snoozing on Mr. West’s talents. He said, “At the same time, let’s not forget this is Kanye West. He bets 100, 1,000, whatever the perfect is. His track record is flawless. I’m only expecting an incredible album from him. But I know what I have.”

Photo: Dream Villain