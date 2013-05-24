CLOSE
Bas ft. J. Cole & KQuick – “Lit” [LISTEN]

While J. Cole is gearing up to release his sophomore effort Born Sinner, another worthy member of his Dreamville clique named Bas has already dropped a quality project titled Quarter Water Raised Me Vol II. One of its standout tracks, “Lit,” features the “Power Trip” MC and singer KQuick.

Miguel’s “Do You…” gets flipped into a mellow, but bouncy song by producer Ced Brown. The beat is ill. The rhymes are better. If you like what you hear, we suggest that you check ouf Bas’s Quarter Water Raised Me Vol. II here. Listen to “Lit” below.

Photo: Dreamville

