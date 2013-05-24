Kendrick Lamar Demands A Moratorium On Molly [VIDEO]

With the overwhelming amount of Molly references currently infiltrating Hip-Hop music, Kendrick Lamar has had enough. The Compton rapper attached a visual addendum to his latest video, “B-tch Don’t Kill My Vibe,” respectfully requesting a “death to Molly.”

In the 8-second PSA titled “Death to Molly,” Kendrick merely flashes white Old English letters over a black background reflecting that sentiment. In an interview with MTV’s Sway, Kendrick expounded on that message. “Sometimes you have the trends that’s not that cool,” Kendrick tells Sway. “When everybody consciously now uses this term or this phrase and putting it in lyrics, it waters the culture down. So it’s really just time to move on.”

Molly has become a frequent mention in Hip-Hop, as artists both name check and abuse the drug composed of either powder or crystallized MDMA. Rappers including Trinidad Jame$, Kanye West, Tyga, and Joe Budden have all discussed the drug (Budden has admitted to abusing it). Another artists that made direct reference it was Rick Ross, who was taken to task on his line off Rocko’s torch single “U.O.E.N.O.,” suggesting he slip the drug to a woman and take advantage of her.

“You may have certain artists portraying these trends and don’t really have that lifestyle and then it gives off the wrong thing,” Kendrick added about artists openly supporting the drug. “And it becomes kinda corny after a while.”

Photo: MTV News