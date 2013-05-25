The Game – “Til We Meet Again (R.I.P. Frogg)” [LISTEN]

The Game releases an emotional track called “Til We Meet Again (R.I.P. Frogg)” to honor the death of a close friend he loss to gun violence. Clocking in at just over seven minutes, the song proves to be therapeutic for the Compton rapper and the victim’s family, some of whom also speak their peace on the matter.

Ambient piano keys and a somber chorus capture The Game‘s sentiments of grief and resentment. These ernest emotions bring the best out of him lyrically. “Your funeral was turned up/ Cemetery flamed out, all the homies burned up/ Tried not to shed a tear, but I couldn’t hold them/ Your daddy took it like a G, and everybody know it,” raps the Jesus Piece spitter.

“Til We Meet Again (R.I.P. Frogg)” will appear on The Game’s forthcoming mixtape OKE: Operation Kill Everything, due out soon. Until then, get your fill of new tunes with this vivid cut below.

Photo: VIBE