Kendrick Lamar ft. Emeli Sandé – “B**ch, Don’t Kill My Vibe (International Remix)” [LISTEN]

Kendrick Lamar is riding the success of “B**ch, Don’t Kill My Vibe” until the wheels fall off. His Jay-Z-assisted remix for his good kid, m.A.A.d city track has been a consistent fixture on radio since it dropped in March. Now, K. Dot returns with an international version of the song featuring Scottish songstress Emile Sandé.

The duo actually debuted this collab at a Brooklyn show earlier this month. “You don’t know how much I had to give to come alive, so b**ch don’t kill my vibe,” sings Sandé on a newly added intro. The English-born Scottish singer also backs Lamar’s verses with soulful riffs and runs that give the cut a new life.

The Compton MC seems to flourish when collaborating with acts from over the pond. He and Sandé previously connected on her smash record “Next To Me.” More recently, Lamar added a little spice to Danish duo Quadron’s mellow jam “Better Off.”

Hear Sandé’s vocals on the new “B**ch, Don’t Kill My Vibe” below.

Photo: TDE

Close