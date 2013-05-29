Joey Bada$$ – “Word Is Bond” [LISTEN]

Good tunes are an essential aspected to any summer. While some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop focus their efforts on creating the anthem of the season, fans rely on other artists like young gunner Joey Bada$$ to provide a smooth alternative like “Word Is Bond.”

Producer Statik Selektah padded the beat with a soothing piano loop and some matching boom-bap drums. The old school style production inspires the Brooklyn rapper to kick rhymes with his patented 90’s inspired flow.

“Better tell that dufus deuces before he catch a whipping/ Hit him in his Charles Dickens, then strip him for his Scottie Pippens/ ‘Cause it’s all about big pimping, rob him for his Nixon, and then question him about his timing,” raps the Cinematic Music Group spitter.

The track is the first offering from his forthcoming EP, Summer Nights, due out June 12. That should whet fans’ appetites until Joey releases his album B4DA$$. There’s no word on when that will drop.

Lend your ear to “Word Is Bond” below.

Photo: GFC