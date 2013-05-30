Fabolous ft. 2 Chainz – “When I Feel Like It” [LISTEN]

Apparently, Fabolous does not discriminate against fake cakes. More on that later. The Bed-Stuy rapper drops a new cut called “When I Feel Like it,” featuring 2 Chainz, off his upcoming Loso’s Way 2: The Rise To Power.

The dark and moody track was produced by David D.A. Doman. The Hair Weave Killer provides the last verse, and shows up on the hook, while Loso sets things offs. “The way it’s shaped, they say it’s fake/I can’t lie, I still like it/No snitch, I can’t tell, if it look real and then feel like it/She bend it over, I will hike it,” spits Fab.

See, seems like the “Breath” rapper is a faux-booty advocate.

Fabolous’ latest album, Loso’s Way 2, was originally scheduled to drop on June 18. However, Fab recently revealed that it will now be dropping late July. Listen to “When I Fell Like It,” off the aforementioned album, below.

Photo: Def Jam