Jadakiss ft. The-Dream – “Big Boy Dialogue” [LISTEN]

Jadakiss has been speaking on his forthcoming album Top 5, Dead or Alive for some time now, but we receive the first true indication of it’s existence with the first single “Big Boy Dialogue.”

With a bit of assistance from The-Dream, Kiss kicks rhymes that only a seasoned veteran could.

This isn’t one of those R&B collabs that strictly caters to the ladies. Instead, the LOX rapper gives fans a gritty jam to usher the summer in.

The “Knock Yourself Out” spitter recently spoke on Top 5, Dead or Alive in an interview with Shaheem Reid.

“Definitely a little more critiquage [sic] on there just due to the name being Top 5. Want to make sure that I have the top features on their or the people that I like their bodies of work,” said Kiss.

We think long-time fans of the New York native will like this one. Hear “Big Boy Dialogue” below.

Photo: Def Jam