Game’s Album Pushed Back…Again

Game’s infamous R.E.D. album is seeing another new release date.

As previously reported R.E.D. was set to drop in time for the Christmas holiday but was pushed back to 2010.

Now according to Game, his project won’t be available till spring.

Hurricane Game made the announcement via his Twitter page saying,

“BAD NEWS: This just in…the R.E.D. album got pushed back again to March 23rd!! I gotta finish my community service before I can travel. The judge told my lawyer & my P.O. I can’t travel or do any out of state promo until I finish my community service… aint that a bit*h! Good news: I’ll be done with my community service in just 200 more hours ha ha ha….& I was “INNOCENT” anyway !!! I aint pull no gun out on nobody…….. STOP SNITCHIN !!!

Game has 150 hours of community service to complete stemming from a felony weapons charge he pled no contest to in 2007. He served just 8 days of his 60 day prison sentence.

In other Game news, the Black Wall Street representative is teaming up with his East Coast homie Jim Jones for part 2 of their 2007 hit “Certified Gangstas.” The track is expected to drop later this week.

