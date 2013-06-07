Busta Rhymes ft. Nicki Minaj – “Twerk It (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Busta Rhymes’ latest single, “Twerk It,” hasn’t made the immediate impact that he hoped for. The Pharrell-produced track still has infinite slow burner potential, and gets an extra jolt of life on a newly liberated remix featuring YMCMB partner Nicki Minaj.

Hard hitting drums and a thick bass line stand out on the stripped down production. Minaj finds some inspiration in the Brooklyn rhymer’s reggae inflection and cadence, and reminds listeners that she can really rap.

To be quite frank, the former American Idol host gives the legendary MC a run for his money on the cut. Yea, we said it.

A proper visual for the song is said to be coming soon.

When the smoke clears, remember that we said “Twerk It” would live up to its potential sooner than later early on. Expect to hear this dumping out of speakers for much of 2013. Press play to see why below.

—

Photo: