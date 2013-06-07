J. Cole Explains Why He Recorded “Let Nas Down” [VIDEO]

J. Cole held a private listening session for his new Born Sinner album in NYC last night (June 6). Before beginning the unique listening experience, the rapper born Jermaine Coleman said that he had to tell the story behind track no. 15, “Let Nas Down.”

“The one song I always explain…is ‘Let Nas Down.’ I’m trying to figure out how to explain this song in record time,” is how he started his tale. “Record time” ended up being about 15 minutes. The “Crooked Smile” rapper mentioned getting signed, playing records for Jay-Z (some hilarious impressions included), going through depression, making uninspired music and much more.

Long story kind of shortened, God’s Son wasn’t feeling “Work Out,” and Cole definitely took it personal. The song itself has Cole spittin’ some fire while the entire album itself is an incredibly solid body of work.

Born Sinner is out June 18. Peep J. Cole explain “Let Nas Down,” courtesy of Mikey Fresh, below.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2Next page »