J. Cole – Born Sinner Full Album Stream [LISTEN]

Last night, J. Cole held a listening session in New York City for his sophomore album, Born Sinner. Unfortunately, someone took advantage of Cole’s eagerness to present his work and leaked the album online. Rather than rage against the machine, the Roc Nation rapper has made the album available via a full stream.

Reactions to Cole’s new record have been generally positive, and he made reference to this when revealing the album was available for a free spin. “Thank you for the love. Rather than acting like the leak didn’t happen, here’s the official album stream for those who haven’t heard it,” he tweeted.

Check out Born Sinner in full below. If you’re feeling the record, do your due diligence and lay down some cash for it when it drops on June 18.

—

Photo: YouTube