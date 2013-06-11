Joe Budden – “Not Need Yours (5 AM In The Friend Zone)” [LISTEN]

Leave it up to Joe Budden to flip the script on a situation fellas tend to encounter. Men are sometimes put into a proverbial purgatory by the women they covet — affectionately coined “the friend zone.” However, the scenario is switched on the New Jersey native’s freebie track, “Not Need Yours.”

“It enough p***y in this world for me to not need yours,” chants Budden on the chorus. Damn, that has to bruise an ego or two.

The Slaughterhouse rapper breaks the bad news over Drake’s “5 AM In Toronto” beat for all intents and purposes. His attempt to sing, rather than rap, softens the blow in a way.

Considering Budden’s past exploits, we can’t help but think that this is a subliminal message for someone.

Hopefully “Not Need Yours” will whet appetites until Slaughterhouse releases the follow up to their 2012 LP Welcome to: Our House.

Hear Budden let the ladies down softly below.

—

Photo: Chad Griffith