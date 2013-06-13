J. Cole ft. 50 Cent & Bas – “New York Times” [LISTEN]

Having already streamed Born Sinner to counter it leaking, J. Cole whets appetites for the official release with a bonus cut from called “New York Times.”

With the assistance of Queens legend 50 Cent and fellow DreamVillain Bas, the “Power Trip” rapper’s kicks flows about the city that served as ground base for jumpstarting his career.

Those familiar with Cole’s tale knows that he graduated from St. John’s University and calls the borough that raised Nas and more his second home.

However, the track doesn’t hit us quite like we expected. For whatever reason, the G-Unit frontman’s role is limited to the chorus and both MC’s verses are personal, but just ok nonetheless. It could be us, though.

At least we know that better records can be found on the actual body of Born Sinner. As previously stated, “New York Times” appears on the bonus tracks, other wise known as Truly Yours 3. Pre-order your copy on iTunes now.

Listen to Cole’s latest drop below.

Photo: Mike Lerner/iHeartRadio