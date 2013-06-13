Freddie Gibbs – “Freddie Soprano” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Freddie Gibbs has finally been talking more candidly about his ill-fated musical relationship with Young Jeezy. So of course that means he also has new music to drop, with a cut called “Freddie Soprano.”

The production sports a spooky loop and aggressive drums and was hooked up by Big Jerm and Sayeez for ID Labs. Gangsta Gibbs attacks the groove with brutal and a hook where he declared “All I gotta do is stay Black and die,” and also mention brushing his teeth with Hennessy.

We’re going to on the record and say it takes entirely too long for this man to drop his proper projects.

Listen to and download “Freddie Soprano” below. The song will be appearing on the Gary, Ind. rapper’s forthcoming album ESGN album.

—

Photo: Freddie Gibbs