The Wolf Of Wall Street Film Trailer Featuring Kanye’s “Black Skinhead” [VIDEO]

Despite your thoughts on Yeezus and whether the music measured up to the narrative surrounding the project, Kanye West has already begun baring the fruits of his most recent labor. Paramount just released an official trailer for a new film called The Wolf Of Wall Street that finds the G.O.O.D. Music mastermind in good company.

West’s “Black Skinhead” fuels a high octane sneak peak of legendary director Martin Scorsese‘s upcoming film adaptation of former broker Jordan Belfort’s best-selling memoir of the same name.

As if that weren’t a big enough deal, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Matthew McConaughey, and more; based on Scorsese’s track record, The Wolf Of Wall Street will undoubtedly be an Oscar nominee, too.

The Internets’ reacted to Yeezus when it leaked late last week, and it seems to be an album that people either love or hate. It’s undoubtedly sparked a discussion that’s caused a ripple effect in Hip-Hop culture —and that’s what truly matters.

Yeezus releases Tuesday, June 18. Expect The Wolf Of Wall Street in theaters November 15. See the trailer for the latter below.

—

Photo: YouTube