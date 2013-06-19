Kanye West Gets Slammed For Parkinson’s Disease Lyric

Kanye West can’t win for losing. The Chicago rapper just released his new album, Yeezus, and just became a father, but is already under fire for one of his lyrics which utilizes Parkinson’s disease.

TMZ reports:

Kanye West is being slammed as “ignorant” and “distasteful” over a lyric on his new album which uses Parkinson’s disease as a punch line … TMZ has learned.

The song in question is called “On Sight” — which includes the lyric, “A monster about to come alive again / Soon as I pull up and park the Benz / We get this bitch shaking like Parkinson’s.”

Now, TMZ has learned the American Parkinson Disease Association is upset about the lyric — with the org.’s VP Kathryn Whitford telling us, “We find these lyrics distasteful and the product of obvious ignorance.”

FYI — the APDA has been around for over 50 years and it’s the largest organization in the country dedicated to helping those with Parkinson’s and furthering efforts to find a cure.