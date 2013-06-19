Kanye West Gets Slammed For Parkinson’s Disease Lyric

Kanye West can’t win for losing. The Chicago rapper just released his new album, Yeezus, and just became a father, but is already under fire for one of his lyrics which utilizes Parkinson’s disease.
TMZ reports:
Kanye West is being slammed as “ignorant” and “distasteful” over a lyric on his new album which uses Parkinson’s disease as a punch line … TMZ has learned.
The song in question is called “On Sight” — which includes the lyric, “A monster about to come alive again / Soon as I pull up and park the Benz / We get this bitch shaking like Parkinson’s.”
Now, TMZ has learned the American Parkinson Disease Association is upset about the lyric — with the org.’s VP Kathryn Whitford telling us, “We find these lyrics distasteful and the product of obvious ignorance.”
FYI — the APDA has been around for over 50 years and it’s the largest organization in the country dedicated to helping those with Parkinson’s and furthering efforts to find a cure.
A high profile sufferer of Parkinson’s disease is Michael J. Fox. Yeezy’s camp has yet to comment.
As far as distasteful lyrics go, wait until more people hear the rest of the album.
