Drake Gets Denied Entry Into Miami Heat Locker Room aka “LeBron’s Room”

Even Drake can get curved on occasion. After the Miami Heat won their second NBA championship in a row last night, Drizzy tried to make his way into the team’s locker room to take part in the celebration. Whoever was holding down the door was not having it, though.

In the video, because there’s always video nowadays, the YMCMB rapper is seen trying to step into “LeBron’s Room.” However, someone is heard saying the entry is for press and media only. Drake can be heard saying “I am media.” Maybe, but he was still getting moved further and further away from the door.

The look of pure “but I’m a rap superstar, this shouldn’t be happening” struggle on the “Started From The Bottom” rapper’s face is priceless. At least he didn’t lose all his chill and bark something like, “Let LeBron know I’m at the door, yo!”

Watch Drake’s ill-fated attempt to celebrate with the Miami Heat below.

Photo: YouTube