Jay-Z – Magna Carta Holy Grail Tracklist

Jay-Z is clearly having fun with his celebrity, and making #newrules. Hova’s publicist, the good “therealjjmonster,” sent fans on a scavenger hunt via Instagram, with the prize being Magna Carta Holy Grail‘s tracklist.

So of course, said tracklist has made it online. Jigga’s 12th album is 13 songs long. No production credits or features yet.

Because of the Samsung commercials, we can expect production from Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz and maybe Rick Rubin unless he takes on more of an executive producer role like he did for Kanye West’s Yeezus project. Also, Jay-Z was recently spotted in the studio with Nas, Justin Timberlake, Drake and Raekwon, who all could possibly contribute.

Check out the full Magna Carta Holy Grail tracklist below, images from the tracklist binder on the following pages.

1. Picasso Baby

2. Heaven

3. Versus

4. Tom Ford

5. Beach Is Better

6. FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt (Feat. Rick Ross)

7. Oceans (Feat. Frank Ocean)

8. F.U.T.W.

9. Part II (On The Run) (Feat. Beyonce)

10. BBC

11. La Familia

12. Jay-Z Blue

13. Nickles & Dimes

14. Holy Grail (feat. Justin Timberlake)

15. Open Letter

