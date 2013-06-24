How To Win A Pair Of Red Nike Air Yeezy 2s

Yeezus has not forsaken you, sneakerheads. Kanye West will be giving away 50 pairs of his highly coveted Nike Air Yeezy 2 signature sneakers in the new red colorway.

The contest is over a three week period–starting June 24 through July 8–with 20 pair awarded the first couple of weeks and 10 in the third. Entering is fairly simple, as long you copped Yeezus.

HOW TO ENTER: Method of Entry #1: If you purchased the Kanye West Yeezus CD, insert CD in computer and follow all onscreen instructions/links to receive your free unique code to access the Giveaway’s entry page. Upon accessing the Giveaway’s entry page, follow all onscreen instructions to enter. Method of Entry #2: With an iTunes purchase of the Kanye West Yeezus CD download, follow all onscreen instructions/links to receive your free unique code to access the Giveaway’s entry page. Upon accessing the Giveaway’s entry page, follow all onscreen instructions to enter. Method of Entry #3: To enter without a CD or download, request a free unique code via email by sending an email during the Entry Period to: code@pushsupport.com. Your email must contain the following information: your complete name; mailing address; phone number, and date of birth. Your free unique code will be sent to the email address your email originated from along with instructions on how to access the Giveaway’s entry page. Upon accessing the Giveaway’s entry page, follow all onscreen instructions to enter.

See the full giveaway details here. The contest starts today at 12 pm ET so get ready, and good luck.

Check out photos of the Nike Air Yeezy 2 in the all-red colorway in the gallery.

—

Photo: KanyeWest.com, Sneaker News

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »