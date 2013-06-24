Chris Brown Brings Out Nicki Minaj & More To Perform At Power House 2013 [VIDEO]

Saturday, June 22, Los Angeles’ Power 106 held their 13th annual Power House concert. As always, the night was chocked full of surprises. One came in the form of YMCMB rapper Nicki Minaj during a headlining set by Chris Brown.

Breezy brought out the curvaceous Queens native to perform their DJ Khaled orchestrated collaboration “Take It To The Head.” He then gave Nicki the spotlight briefly to give live renditions of “Beez In The Trap” and “High School.”

The “No Bullsh*t” crooner also brought out Sean Kingston to aid his song and dance effort for their party track “Beat It.”

Brown sprinkled these guest appearances in a set that was filled with hits like his current smash “Fine China.”

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worst after Brown’s Power House appearance. The Grammy nominated singer has been accused of shoving and ultimately badly injuring a woman in the VIP section of Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim, Calif. Read more in the alleged incident here.

See footage of Brown’s performance below.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2 3 4Next page »