Big Sean ft. Jhené Aiko & Lil’ Wayne – “Beware” [LISTEN]

Sounds like Big Sean is trying to make his mark on the summer of 2013, too. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper drops his forthcoming album’s proper first single, “Beware,” featuring Jhené Aiko and Lil’ Wayne.

The Detroit rapper weaves a tale of love and jealousy and Tunechi stays on topic while Jhené Aiko handles the hook duties. The ambient production is courtesy of Key Wane and Mike Dean and will have you paying attention to the bars and bopping your head.

A bit of friendly advice; never call a scorned woman “crazy.” Also, what we really want to hear is the full version of the song playing on that album release date trailer Sean recently dropped.

Big Sean’s highly anticipated sophomore album, Hall Of Fame, is due out August 27. Listen to “Beware” below. If you like what you hear, feel free to cop it off iTunes.

Let us know what you think of this new joint in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram