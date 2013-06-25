Big Boi Announces Rescheduled Shoes For Running Tour Dates

Big Boi is out of the operating room and ready to get back on the road with the Shoes for Running tour alongside Killer Mike. The ATLien just announced the rescheduled dates.

As previously reported, the rapper tore his patella tendon while performing at the Summer Camp Fest in Chillicothe, Ill., on May 26. After successfully completing surgery and finishing up his six-week recovery, Big Boi unveiled the new dates.

Big has been eager to return to the stage and shared much of his road to recovery on Instagram. By popular demand, the 36-year-old –currently promoting his Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors album, released last December– added extra show stops in Brooklyn and Asheville, NC and will be completing all tour dates that were supposed to transpire this month.

The first official Shoes for Running relaunch date is billed for September 20 at Atlanta’s Masquerade.

Rescheduled dates are listed on Big Boi’s website, and tickets are already on sale.

—

Photo: Instagram