Jay-Z Shares New Magna Carta Song Lyrics, Releases New Commercial [PHOTO/VIDEO]

UPDATE 2 (6/27/2013): We receive a new set of lyrics for “Part II (On The Run),” featuring Jay-Z’s wife Beyoncé. It is reportedly the sequel to “Bonnie & Clyde ’03.” Find that after the jump.

UPDATE: Moments ago, Jay-Z liberated the lyrics to a Magna Carta Holy Grail track featuring Frank Ocean, aptly titled “Oceans.” See those on the second page.

When Jay-Z speaks, we listen. And all of Hip-Hop are all ears for what the legend from Marcy Projects cooked up on his forthcoming album, Magna Carta Holy Grail.

Unfortunately, Hov pushed back the release of the project’s first drop, “Holy Grail,” but in substitute, has shared lyrics for another track called “Heaven.”

The title implies a religious context that is definitely present in the song. Jay also finds a bit of inspiration in R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion,” which he quotes in his lines (“Question religion/ Question it all/ Question existence/ Until them questions are solved”).

In addition, Samsung delivered another short commercial featuring the “Hard Knock Life” rhymer and his power circle — Rick Rubin, Swiss Beatz, Pharrell Williams and Timbaland.

“The whole thing I wanted to do was have that fireplace or that radio moment where everyone’s just sitting in front of the thing listening to an album — when everyone can hear the album at one time,” Hov said.

Magna Carta Holy Grail releases July 4, and will be made available to the first million Samsung Galaxy users that downloaded the “Magna Carta” app via Google Play. We wonder what else Jay-Z has in store.

