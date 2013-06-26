Killer Mike & El-P – Run The Jewels Album [DOWLOAD]

When Killer Mike and El-P reunited as Run The Jewels, we knew ill tunes were soon to come. Following a few quality releases, the duo return today with the full self-titled project for your listening pleasure.

Run The Jewels was done in collaboration with Fool’s Gold, and is therefore available through their website or the widget below. The EP stands at a potent 10 tracks.

Like always, El-Producto took the reins on the production tip, while he and Killer Kill From Adamsville provide the hard hitting rhymes.

Clear your schedules, because we suggest you give this a listen. An email address is required to download the project. Consider that an even trade for the quality tunes you’ll receive. Listening to “36” Chain” and “Banana Clipper” should quiet all qualms. You’re welcome.

Check out Run The Jewels below.

Photo: Spin