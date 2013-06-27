Future Drops “Chosen One” & New Freestyle [LISTEN]

This morning, we received a pair of new Future releases. One is a reworked version of FBG: The Movie standout “Chosen One” and the other is a freestyle from DJ Esco’s Freshly Baked 2 mixtape.

The first track is pretty much identical to the original, with exception to a new verse from the ATLien and the absence Rocko. Backed by a powerful chorus that chants “Bought a Phantom ’cause I always wanted one,” Future Withers provides his haters with a brash reminder of his current success.

On the latter, the current king of autotune and croon ditches his bread and butter in favor of rapping with his normal voice.

Earlier this week, Future dropped a new Mike Will Made It-produced street heater called “Sh!t.” The Atlanta artist is currently prepping his second proper album, Future Hendrix, and a collaborative effort with the aforementioned producer titled La Familia.

Hear “Chosen One” sans Rocko below. The freestyle can be found on the following page.

—

Photo: Freebandz/Epic

