Jay-Z Clears The Air With Roc Nation

As there has been constant speculation on Jay-Z’s developing label, Roc Nation, the businessman known as Shawn Carter clarifies.

The Roc Nation is a deal with Sony and also is in part with Atlantic Records.

“Sony is Roc Nation. That’s where Roc Nation’s going through,” said Jay-Z. In relation to his upcoming Blueprint 3, which will be distributed through Atlantic, the deal will only be for this project.

Closing the story on his departure from Def Jam, Carter told Billboard how he attempted to throw the idea of Roc Nation out to his previous label close to four years ago.

“You have to figure, this is like four years ago, and to them it was just like, ‘Are you crazy? No! Make a song!,'” he said. “To me it was like, I’ve sold companies for huge amounts of money. I’m an entrepreneur — that’s what I’ve been all my life. I can’t just sit here and make records and not do anything else. Why wouldn’t you want to do this with me? I felt under-utilized.”

Jay-Z had to pay a reported $5 million to Island Def Jam in order to have the rights to his upcoming record.

Artists under the new Jay-Z imprint include J. Cole, who is a native from North Carolina, and D.C. artist Wale.

In the question of what Roc-A-Fella artists will be making the venture to the new label, only Young Gunz member Young Chris seems to be rumored to be making the move with Jay.

The Blueprint 3, under Atlantic, is slated for a September 11 release.