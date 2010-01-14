Beyonce And Jay-Z Named Top Earning Couple [Video Included]

The Carters are continuing their reign as one of the biggest couples in Hollywood by topping Forbes’ list of the top power couples.

Solidifying themselves as more than just a power couple in Hip-Hop, Jay-Z and Beyonce have come in at #1 on the list for a second year in a row.

Bey and Hov topped the list this year with an estimated $122 million in combined income.

Last year the duo topped the list with $162 million combined and Beyonce out earning Jay by $52 million.

In an interview yesterday with Hot 97’s Angie Martinez Jay spoke on Birdman’s comment that Lil Wayne can out-rap and has more money than Jay and also spoke jokingly on the millions he shares with Mrs. Knowles-Carter.

Peep the video and the stats below.

1. Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles – $122 million

2. Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart – $69 million

3. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie -$55 million

4. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith – $48 million

5. David and Victoria Beckham – $46 million

6. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi – $36 million

7. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson – $35.5 million

8. Jim Carrey and Jenny McCarthy – $34 million

9. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes – $33.5 million

10. Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow – $33 million

11. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick – $29 million

12. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill – $28 million

13. Eva Longoria and Tony Parker – $22 million

14. Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley – $20 million

15. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban – $17 million