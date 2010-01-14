Beyonce And Jay-Z Named Top Earning Couple [Video Included]

The Carters are continuing their reign as one of the biggest couples in Hollywood by topping Forbes’ list of the top power couples.
Solidifying themselves as more than just a power couple in Hip-Hop, Jay-Z and Beyonce have come in at #1 on the list for a second year in a row.
Bey and Hov topped the list this year with an estimated $122 million in combined income.
Last year the duo topped the list with $162 million combined and Beyonce out earning Jay by $52 million.
In an interview yesterday with Hot 97’s Angie Martinez Jay spoke on Birdman’s comment that Lil Wayne can out-rap and has more money than Jay and also spoke jokingly on the millions he shares with Mrs. Knowles-Carter.
Peep the video and the stats below.
1. Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles – $122 million
2. Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart – $69 million
3. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie -$55 million
4. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith – $48 million
5. David and Victoria Beckham – $46 million
6. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi – $36 million
7. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson – $35.5 million
8. Jim Carrey and Jenny McCarthy – $34 million
9. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes – $33.5 million
10. Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow – $33 million
11. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick – $29 million
12. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill – $28 million
13. Eva Longoria and Tony Parker – $22 million
14. Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley – $20 million
15. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban – $17 million