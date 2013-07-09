Jay-Z – Magna Carta Holy Grail [LISTEN]

UPDATE: You can now pick up Hova’s new album off iTunes. Listen below, courtesy of Spotify, for a test drive.

Jay-Z broke the Internet. When Magna Carta Holy Grail was supposed to be available at midnight (July 4), most users were met with error messages and no music to listen. But, the people always find a way.

Nevertheless, Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex got the entire album and is streaming it right now. Listen right here until Samsung gets it together.

But wait, Power 105.1 is streaming it too you can stream the album in its entirety below.

Real deal official tracklist below.

Jay-Z – Magna Carter Holy Grail (Tracklisting):

1. Holy Grail (Feat. Justin Timberlake)

2. Picasso Baby

3. Tom Ford

4. FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt (Feat. Rick Ross)

5. Oceans (Feat. Frank Ocean)

6. F.U.T.W.

7. Somewhere In America

8. Crown

9. Heaven

10. Versus

11. Part II (On the Run) (Feat. Beyonce)

12. Beach Is Better

13. BBC (Feat. Nas, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Swizz Beatz, Pharrell & Timbaland)

14. Jay-Z Blue

15. La Familia

16. Nickels and Dimes

—

