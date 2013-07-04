Jay-Z ft. Justin Timberlake – “Holy Grail” [LISTEN]

In case you didn’t download the Magna Carta app or are fighting the urge to listen to an illicit copy of Magna Carta Holy Grail, Jay-Z made his new album’s lead track, “Holy Grail,” available to stream.

Justin Timberlake on the vocals makes its pretty much a given that these two will be rocking this heavy on their Legends of the Summer arena tour. You can pre-order your copy of Magna Carta Holy Grail right here.

Listen to “Holy Grail” below.

Photo: Wire Image