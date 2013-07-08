The Weeknd To Embark On “The Fall” Tour After Releasing Kiss Land Album

June was a testament to how good of a year this has been so far, musically. With another half to go until 2014, and a bevy of quality projects to boot, fans can expect quality projects to release like The Weeknd‘s Kiss Land, due out later this summer.

Today, the Toronto singer announced plans to headline a 26-city tour to support his forthcoming piece. Fans throughout Canada, the U.S., and Europe will have an opportunity to see the House Of Balloons crooner rip the stage.

He will be joined by bubbling artists Banks and Anna Lunoe, who will serve as opening acts.

The festivities kick off September 6 in Vancouver, BC and run until November 25, where the tour will conclude in London. See the full list of stops on the following pages. Care to see The Weeknd or tour or nah?

[via Pitchfork]

09-06-07 Vancouver, British Columbia – Orpheum Theatre

09-10 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater

09-13 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre Berkeley

09-14 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

09-16-17 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

09-20 Broomfield, CO – 1st Bank Center

09-22 Grand Prairie, TX – Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

09-23 Cedar Park, TX – Cedar Park Center

09-24 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

09-26 Tampa, FL – David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts

09-27 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

09-28 Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center

09-30 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

10-01 Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

10-02 Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

10-04 Camden, NJ – Susquehanna Bank Center

10-05 Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

10-07-08 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

10-11 Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

10-13-14 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

10-15 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

10-17-20 – Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

11-21 Birmingham, England – National Indoor Arena

11-22 Manchester, England – 02 Apollo Manchester

11-24 Manchester, England – 02 Apollo Manchester

11-25 London, England – The 02 Arena

Photo: YouTube