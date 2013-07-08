The Weeknd To Embark On “The Fall” Tour After Releasing Kiss Land Album

June was a testament to how good of a year this has been so far, musically. With another half to go until 2014, and a bevy of quality projects to boot, fans can expect quality projects to release like The Weeknd‘s Kiss Land, due out later this summer.
Today, the Toronto singer announced plans to headline a 26-city tour to support his forthcoming piece. Fans throughout Canada, the U.S., and Europe will have an opportunity to see the House Of Balloons crooner rip the stage.
He will be joined by bubbling artists Banks and Anna Lunoe, who will serve as opening acts.
The festivities kick off September 6 in Vancouver, BC and run until November 25, where the tour will conclude in London. See the full list of stops on the following pages. Care to see The Weeknd or tour or nah?
[via Pitchfork]
09-06-07 Vancouver, British Columbia – Orpheum Theatre
09-10 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater
09-13 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre Berkeley
09-14 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
09-16-17 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
09-20 Broomfield, CO – 1st Bank Center
09-22 Grand Prairie, TX – Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
09-23 Cedar Park, TX – Cedar Park Center
09-24 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
09-26 Tampa, FL – David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts
09-27 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
09-28 Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center
09-30 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
10-01 Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
10-02 Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
10-04 Camden, NJ – Susquehanna Bank Center
10-05 Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall
10-07-08 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
10-11 Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
10-13-14 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
10-15 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
10-17-20 – Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
11-21 Birmingham, England – National Indoor Arena
11-22 Manchester, England – 02 Apollo Manchester
11-24 Manchester, England – 02 Apollo Manchester
11-25 London, England – The 02 Arena
Photo: YouTube