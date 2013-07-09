Big Sean Talks Relationship With Kanye, Hall Of Fame & More [VIDEO]

The road to an album release can be tumultuous, but Big Sean is ready. His long awaited album Hall Of Fame ensures that the young wordsmith has a busy few weeks ahead of him. However, Sean made time to catch up with The Breakfast Club to discuss his latest body of work a, his thoughts on Yeezus, and more.

When asked if Kanye West was involved with the making of his new LP, Sean replied “F**k yea,” but he also said, “He’s involved with Hall Of Fame, but Kanye isn’t always right all the time. That’s the thing.”

The Detroit native said that he values the G.O.O.D. Music founder’s advice, but at the end of the day, you have to listen to his heart.

“For example, I always loved “Switch Up.” I always loved “Beware.” And “Gwap,” that was one of the songs that he though, ‘Man come with this,'” recalled Sean, who cited that he thought “Gwap” should have released at a certain time.

Big Sean plans to avoid the sophomore jinx with his forthcoming project, due out August 27. See his full sit down with the morning show trio below.

Photo: Power 105.1