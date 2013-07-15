Freddie Gibbs ft. Hit Skrewface – “Have U Seen Her” [VIDEO]

By now, you know that Freddie Gibbs has the street savvy rhymes down to a science. One can say the same about his visuals. Moments ago, he returned with his latest from ESGN with “Have U Seen Her,” featuring Hit Skrewface.

Gangsta Gibbs takes us to the trap, where he has whatever you need by the pound, in this one. Based on his latest project and the verses he contributed to Alchemist’s recently released EP, we’d say that the former CTE World affiliate will be quite fine on his own. Check out the treatment for “Have U Seen Her” below.

