Rich Gang ft. Birdman, Lil Wayne & R. Kelly – “We Been On” [LISTEN]

Birdman liberated three new tracks by Rich Gang yesterday (July 16). One, titled “We Been On,” features himself, Lil Wayne, and R. Kelly.

A melodic beat inspires the veterans to reflect on their wealth and the lifestyle it’s afforded them in a very gaudy way.

The Pied Piper provides smooth vocals, as only he can, and is clearly the x-factor here. “It ain’t nothing but cigars/Audemars/Got too many foreigns, you need a passport to walk in my garage/It ain’t nothing n***a,” sings the Chicago legend.

Hear Rick Ross spit dope dealer rhymes on one of the aforementioned trio of Rich Gang releases, “50 Plates.” That and “We Been On” will appear on the crew’s self-titled album, due out June 23.

Check out Birdman, Lil Wayne and R. Kelly’s collaboration below. Is this hot or not? Let us know in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube