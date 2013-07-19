E-40 ft. Danny Brown & ScHoolboy Q – “All My Ni–as” [VIDEO]

E-40 is a weathered veteran but still drops heat with youthful exuberance. On “All My Ni–as” the slang kingpin gets some assistance from a pair of young rhyme whipper snappers in Danny Brown and ScHoolboy Q.

This seemingly slapdash collection of MCs all get busy of the cavernous and rumbling track. The song is the latest drop from Young California and DJ Amen’s Leak Week.

40 Water plans to drop another triple album, The Block Brochure: Welcome to the Soil Parts 4, 5 & 6, later this year. Also, Danny Brown and ScHoolboy Q will dropping projects, Old and Oxymoron, respectively, this year as well. Listen to “All My Ni–as” below.

