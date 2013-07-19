Freddie Gibbs & Madlib ft. Karriem Riggins – “City” [LISTEN]

Freddie Gibbs may have separated from Young Jeezy’s CTE fold, but he’s maintained popularity due to a list of new and highly anticipated projects. One happens to be Piñata (formerly Co-caine Piñata), which he did in collaboration with underground legend Madlib and is due out this year

Gangsta Gibbs and Madlib preview what they’ve been cooking up on a Rock inspired track called “City.”

The pair are joined by Soulquarian drummer, producer, and sometimes rapper Karriem Wriggins, who trades verses with the Gary, Ind. lyricist over one of the L.A. producer’s patented off beat productions.

Sorry to burst your bubbles, but there’s no word on if “City” will appear on Piñata. Instead, the song will is a part of Adult Swim’s Summer Singles series. At least we know Gibbs and Madlib have been working.

Check out “City” below.

[via Rollingstone]

—

