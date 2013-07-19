Kendrick Lamar Styled In Designer Brands For Bullett [PHOTOS]

It’s safe to say that Kendrick Lamar has entered the ranks of Hip-Hop superstardom over the last year. Having appeared in or on the cover of just about every publication we can think of, the young MC can add another notch to his belt after his recent sit down with Bullett magazine.

The interview serves as an update for those wondering what life has become for the Compton native post-good kid, m.A.A.d city. Lamar hasn’t forgotten his about his California roots, but his life has certainly changed since he cruised the streets in his mother’s minivan.

The most notable difference is in Lamar’s appearance, which has certainly seen a revamping since more zeroes have hit his bank account.

Photographer Bjarne Jonasson captured a few photos of the TDE wordsmith sporting luxury ensembles by Balenciaga, HOOD BY AIR, Alexander Wang, and more to accompany the editorial.

Find those flicks on the following pages, and see Kendrick Lamar spit a quick freestyle for Bullett below. The full piece can be read here.

—

Photo: Bullett Magazine

