Birdman Explains Drake’s Absence From Rich Gang, Plans To Reunite With Mannie Fresh [VIDEO]

Birdman assembled his Cash Money and Young Money affiliates to form Rich Gang, who delivered a self-titled album Tuesday (July 23). But many were puzzled as to why Drake wasn’t featured on the compilation project. That and more were the topics of conversation in the Forbes regular’s recent interview with MTV.

“Drake was recording out the country,” explained Baby, who says songs with Drizzy are stashed for the forthcoming Big Tymers LP. He also refuted any notion that the OVO rapper’s absence had anything to do with Chris Brown’s appearance on Rich Gang.

The pinnacle moment of the sit down came when host Sway Calloway segued into fan questions. One in particular inquired about Birdman’s relationship with former Cash Money affiliate Manny Fresh.

“I’ve been talking to Fresh a lot. We talk every other day, we been talking about doing music; so matter of fact we gonna get in,” revealed the mogul.

“I was been tryin’ to do that, he didn’t wanna do it. I thought personally he didn’t want no part of it because it been dead. We been lettin’ it live in the grave, ain’t nobody picked it up. It was Wayne’s decision to say let’s rock with this Big Tymers, besides that it’s been in the grave, nobody touched it.”

And there you have it. Birdman says he and his former partner in rhyme will hit the studio in a few weeks. Hear him speak in detail on the matter below.

