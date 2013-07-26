Exclusive: DMX Was Arrested Driving Station Wagon With No License & No Seatbelt

More details are starting to emerge regarding DMX‘s latest arrest for driving under the influence. Although the Yonkers rapper’s press representative has refuted the claims, a South Carolina state trooper reports that X, born Earl Simmons, was driving erratically and failed a field sobriety test.

Hip-Hop Wired reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s office and was given information that slightly varied from TMZ”s report, which said the rapper was arrested early in this morning.

According to Sergeant Bob Beris of the South Carolina Highway patrol, Simmons was arrested on July 25 (Thursday) at about 8:50 pm EST on US 29. Beris was radioed about a “possible DUI driver.” After spotting the car and noting it was being driven erratically, the 1978 Plymouth station wagon was pulled over with Simmons at the wheel. DMX was given a field sobriety test, which he reportedly failed. He was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center and charged with DUI, not having a driver’s license and not wearing a seat belt.

X’s PR rep issued the following statement today (July 26):

“Allegations about DMX being arrested for drunk driving are false. He was arrested early this morning but quickly released. X was given a breathalyzer test and easily passed it. He is back at his home in South Carolina and we are continuing our focus on his upcoming album and acting roles.”

Hip-Hop Wired also reached out to the Greenville County Detention Center and was told that DMX was released after paying a fine.

Check out Darkman X’s new mugshot on the flip.

—

Photo: TMZ

1 2Next page »