Keith Sweat Says Drake’s “All Me” Comparison Was Flattering

Drake’s latest Nothing Was The Same drop, “All Me,” released under 24 hours ago, but early whispers infer that it’s a hit in the making. With a line up also donning 2 Chainz and Big Sean, quotables were promised. But none registered like Drizzy’s claims that he’s “the light-skinned Keith Sweat.”

Complex practiced due diligence by tracking down the R&B legend to get his take on the YMCMB rapper’s soon-to-be heavily tweeted line. Known to be cool as a fan, the noted crooner elaborated on why he appreciated the shout out.

“It’s real flattering for someone to be on the top of their game and pay homage and acknowledge who I am and what I’ve done in music and what I’ve done in my career,” Sweat said. “For him to say ‘I’m the light skinned Keith Sweat, I’mma make it last forever,’ that means I’m still relevant.”

The singer also admitted that the Drake may have increased his relevance.

Sweat revealed that he and the Grammy Winner crossed paths once, and said their meeting was totally respectful. Could a collaboration come of out this? Read Keith Sweat’s full interview on Complex to find out if that’s possible and more.

Photo: BET