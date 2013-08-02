Jay Z Tells Big Boy’s Neighborhood “It’s A Good Time For Hip-Hop” [LISTEN]

You could write a book on why Jay Z remains perhaps Hip-Hop’s most relevant MCs after all these years. For one, it’s clear that he’s still very much a fan of the craft.

A few moments from the Brooklyn-bred MC’s morning call-in to Big Boy’s Neighborhood today (August 2) shows how much the legend keeps his fire burning. During the conversation, he admitted that the current climate of the culture is inspiring.

Host Big Boy upped the ante by asking Hov if anyone inspires him to stay sharp at emceeing. “A lot of people,” he replied, before continuing, “Kanye, Drake, J. Cole, and that Kendrick Lamar album was insane. It’s a good time for Hip-Hop. I mean, think about the year that’s happening, all the albums that’s dropping. It feels like ’96, ’92.”

Those are lofty claims for someone who witnessed and participated in both golden eras first hand.

Tonight, Jay Z will appear on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher at 10 PM EST. The visual for Magna Carta Holy Grail‘s “Picasso Baby” will premiere afterwards on the cable network.

Listen to the full interview below.

