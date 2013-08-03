JAY Z – Picasso Baby: A Performance Art Piece [VIDEO]

Jay Z premiered his “Picasso Baby” video performance art piece on HBO, just after an appearance as a guest on Real Time With Bill Maher. Hey, when your Hova, a Vevo premiere just will not suffice.

By now you know that the Brooklyn rapper held shop at the Pace Art Gallery in Manhattan and performed “Picasso Baby” from his new Magna Carta Holy Grail album for six hours. That footage got turned into this 15 minute visual that features Jigga explaining his motivation.

The video features different notable art world players, director Judd Apatow, MMG/Roc Nation rapper Wale, actors like Taraji P Henson and Rosie Perez, and more. A good time was clearly had by all, with Jay Z at one point attempting the Kid ‘N Play kickstep.

Watch the Mark Romanak-directed “Picasso Baby” video—a performance art piece—below.

—

Photo: YouTube