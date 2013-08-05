Jay Z Hops On Official Remix Of Just Blaze & Baauer’s “Higher” [VIDEO]

We usually give no f-cks about trailers for Hip-Hop songs (it’s not a damn movie), but there is the occasional exception. In this case it’s Jay Z hopping on the official remix to Baauer and Just Blaze’s “Higher.”

The version with Hova (whose voice is samples prominently on the original) doesn’t drop until August 13 (unless the Internets finest hackers say different), so for now we have a bugged out sneak peak of the tune’s video. The visual will be directed by NABIL, who was behind the lens for videos like G.O.O.D. Music’s “Mercy” and Frank Ocean’s “Pyramids,” as well as the former’s Complex mag cover.

Recently, Jigga was on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, which segued into the premiere of Picasso Baby: A Performance Art Piece on the cable channel.

Watch the trailer for the “Higher” remix below. Are you into this whole EDM (Electronic Dance Music) wave? Let us know in the comments.

