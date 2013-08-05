Big Sean Personally Plays Hall Of Fame For A Devoted Fan [PHOTO]

Big Sean has always been gracious towards his fans, so it should be surprise that he plans to visit seven devoted listeners in seven cities to personally play them his new album, Hall Of Fame.

MTV reports that the G.O.O.D. Music rapper began his trek Friday, August 2, when he connected with 18-year-old Christian Ponisi — the FFOE in his Twitter handle is an acronym for “Finally Famous Over Everything” — in Staten Island. The soon-to-be college freshman was born with spinal muscular atrophy, but that didn’t stop him from going over and beyond meet Sean in the past.

After a failed attempt to make contact through the Make-A-Wish-Foundation, Ponisi managed to eventually get a reply from the “Fire” MC on Twitter. The two have been in touch ever since.

“He was just so cool when I met him and he was repping so hard,” recalled the lyricist on his first encounter with Ponisi. “I felt like — who would enjoy hearing my album first more than him?”

He continued, “I just wanted to give him that experience, and go to his house and play the album. I wish my favorite rapper would’ve come to my house and played their album for me…I just wanted to make that moment happen and make his family proud.”

And the former XXL Freshman was right. The teen was delighted hear Hall Of Fame from the comfort of his living room. Unfortunately Sean forgot to bring the clean version of his project, but he says Ponisi’s parents were cool about the whole thing.

Read the entire story on MTV. See a photo of Big Sean and Christian Ponisi on the next page.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2Next page »