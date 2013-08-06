Jay Z Performs “Tom Ford” At Beyoncé’s Brooklyn Concert [VIDEO]

There is no doubt Beyoncé commands the stage. But just about the only person who could steal her shine for a quick moment is her hubby, Jay Z. That said, Hov made a surprise appearance at last night’s concert in Brooklyn, performing “Tom Ford.”

After a quick dance number from Bey, Jigga entered the Barclays Center stage dressed in all black, wearing big gold chains and a pair of black Air Yeezy 2s. The crowd appreciated the entrance, cheering wildly and rapping along to the “Tom Ford” lyrics. Surprisingly, or not, the loudest applause came at the end of the song when the happy couple shared a kiss.

Jay Z was on Real Time With Bill Maher last Friday and the host jokingly asked him why he was on a gay man’s d-ck, referencing the song from Magna Carta Holy Grail.

Watch Jay Z make his allegedly unscheduled cameo and performance in the video below.

—

Photo: YouTube