CLOSE
HomeNews

Jay Z Performs “Tom Ford” At Beyoncé’s Brooklyn Concert [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

There is no doubt Beyoncé commands the stage. But just about the only person who could steal her shine for a quick moment is her hubby, Jay Z. That said, Hov made a surprise appearance at last night’s concert in Brooklyn, performing “Tom Ford.”

After a quick dance number from Bey, Jigga entered the Barclays Center stage dressed in all black, wearing big gold chains and a pair of black Air Yeezy 2s. The crowd appreciated the entrance, cheering wildly and rapping along to the “Tom Ford” lyrics. Surprisingly, or not, the loudest applause came at the end of the song when the happy couple shared a kiss.

Jay Z was on Real Time With Bill Maher last Friday and the host jokingly asked him why he was on a gay man’s d-ck, referencing the song from Magna Carta Holy Grail.

Watch Jay Z make his allegedly unscheduled cameo and performance in the video below.

Photo: YouTube

"Tom Ford" , Barclays Center , Beyoncé , brooklyn

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close