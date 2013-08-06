Drake Brings Out Kanye West, Diddy, Ma$e, TLC, & More At OVO Fest [VIDEO]

Twitter was set ablaze last night with commentary (and hate from those not in attendance) about the star studded line up Drake arranged for the fourth annual OVO Fest.

The YMCMB rapper quite possibly killed every concert this year in one fatal swoop by reuniting Diddy and Ma$e to perform a set of their classic Bad Boy collaborations. But that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Drizzy had just about every relevant MC not named JAY Z in the spot. Other guests included French Montana, Wale, J. Cole, The Weeknd, Miguel, A$AP Rocky, Big Sean, Lil Wayne, TLC, and last but not least, Kanye West. Go ahead and reread that if you will.

“Me and Hov would have never made Watch The Throne if this n***a (Drake) wasn’t putting pressure on us like that,” West admitted. With Yeezy and Drake back on amicable terms, this could mean big things for Hip-Hop in the future.

See the footage of Ye at OVO Fest below. Other video and photos can be found on the following pages. Salute to Nigel D and Spencer Clements for the visuals.

—

Photo: YouTube, Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »