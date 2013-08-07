Big Sean Hosts Hall Of Fame Listening In NYC [VIDEO]

Big Sean is just weeks away from releasing his sophomore album Hall Of Fame, due out August 27. Last night, the rapper played the record at a private listening event in NYC for select members of the media.

Nigel D captured Sean speaking on his latest body of work prior to beginning the festivities. The G.O.O.D. Music affiliate expressed his feelings on being underrated. “I wonder why people don’t consider Big Sean as one of the best rappers,” he said.

With a track record that speaks for itself, the 25-year-old is very confident in his ability. “You might consider J. Cole one of the best rappers. You might consider Drake one of the best rappers. I hopped on a song with Drake and out-rapped Drake,” Sean said jokingly, but not so much.

He continued, “I wanted to go into this album not trying to prove something like I do on every song,” Sean explained. “I wanted to get an actual point across. I wanted to make an album that inspired. I wanted to make an album that got across, for people to understand it.”

See the full exchange below.

—

Photo: YouTube